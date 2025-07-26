Which Rookie Is Most Likely to Crack the Brooklyn Nets' Rotation?
After the Brooklyn Nets selected an NBA-record five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, questions quickly formed about how these players would actually fit on the roster, especially given the positional overlap between several of them.
On an episode of the Game Theory podcast, Sam Vecenie, NBA insider for The Athletic, expressed some skepticism about whether any of the Nets’ draft picks are actually ready to earn consistent NBA minutes.
"I think my overall takeaway on the four Nets guys is that I'm not sure if any of these guys are NBA rotational players right now," Vecenie said. "And they are going to be thrust into that very early on."
And while their Las Vegas Summer League performance showed each rookie still has plenty of areas to improve, it might be the Nets’ final pick of the night who ends up seeing the most playing time this season.
No. 27 overall pick Danny Wolf brings a skill set that should translate well to the NBA once he goes through the adjustment period that most rookies face. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, the Michigan product offers impressive versatility and has shown he can make an impact on both ends of the floor in a variety of ways.
In an episode of the Nets' SCOUT YouTube series, a member of Brooklyn's scouting department praised Wolf's unique playmaking ability for a player at his size.
“I’ve never seen seven feet and 250 move like that,” the scouts said. “He is a primary ball-handler. It's not about what he can do as an individual player, but more what he can do for the group.”
During his lone season at Michigan, Wolf was an All-Big Ten selection after leading the conference with 9.7 rebounds per game while also averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists per game. Throughout his time with the Wolverines, Wolf earned a reputation for filling the stat sheet.
For example, in a game against USC, he scored 21 points while grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out seven assists, and blocking a career-high six shots. Later that season, he set a season-high in scoring with 23 points while bringing down 10 rebounds and dishing out seven assists against Minnesota.
The past few weeks have made it clear that Wolf still has ways to go before becoming a consistent NBA contributor, but his size and skill set suggest the transition could be smoother for him than for Brooklyn’s other rookies.