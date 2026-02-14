Did Michael Porter Jr. Hint at Long-Term Future with Nets?

Michael Porter Jr. has taken his game to a whole new level in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, garnering significant All-Star consideration for averaging 25 points on efficient shooting splits.

Though MPJ hasn't won at the same rate he did with the Denver Nuggets, he did help the Nets go 7-4 in the month of December while averaging 28.3 points on 51.5% shooting, including 47.5% from 3-point range on over 10 such attempts per game, in 10 games.

However, the Nets have since bottomed out after shockingly looking like a team that could get to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Still, it seems Porter has seen enough to believe in the Nets' long-term vision, suggesting he could stay with the team beyond this season.

"I think that we are on the right path to being a good team," Porter said. "We're the youngest team in the league. They got a lot of money over there to spend, and they got the most picks. We're looking at a high draft pick this next season. So I understand the vision of the organization. Sometimes I have to remind myself of that, because I've just won a lot of basketball games, and it can be tough because I wanna play winning basketball and compete. If I'm putting my body through all this recovery, all this work, I wanna see the W at the end of the day. But we are building something, and we're developing really good young players. It's not far off from being a really dope thing in Brooklyn."

Losing, of course, is not easy on anybody, but the Nets are in the biggest market in the league, have a ton of cap space in future years, the most first-round draft picks, and some budding young talent, all of which Porter acknowledged.

With that said, the Nets' path to title contention isn't as far off as some other teams that don't have the same avenues to acquire game-changing talent.

The Nets certainly hope they can bring in at least one future with their 2026 first-round draft pick, but they will be well-positioned to acquire another superstar the minute they hit the trade market.

Whoever that superstar will become is unknown, but Porter has proven that he can mesh well with just about anybody, given his ability to score a majority of his points off the ball.