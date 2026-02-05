The Brooklyn Nets were a loud team at the 2026 NBA trade deadline despite not moving much of their in-house talent. They made two deals happen in the last possible hours of this season's trade window.

None of the Nets' suspected trade candidates like Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Terance Mann or Day'Ron Sharpe were moved. Instead, they took in players without giving up any in return, and subsequently waived both Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith. Brooklyn has 16 players currently on the roster and will have to waive one more player in the coming hours.

Here are the trade details and grades for the Nets' final trades of the 2026 season:

Brooklyn Nets Acquire Josh Minott From the Boston Celtics

Nets Receive: F Josh Minott

Celtics Receive: Nothing

Far from the traditional kind of trade where both sides actually get assets, Boston dumped off Minott's $2.3 million salary for nothing.

Minott stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 205 pounds, making him a lighter forward, but he makes up for that in athleticism. The Nets' depth chart on the wing and front court is still crowded with the likes of Noah Clowney, Danny Wolf, Ziaire Williams, Porter Jr. and another new face.

It's a low risk high reward pickup for Brooklyn, getting a player who's only 23 years old and is currently experiencing the best season of his career. Minott appeared in 33 games for the Celtics, starting in 10, while playing a career-high 15.9 minutes per game. He averages 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game on 50.7% field goal shooting and 44.2% three-point shooting.

Trade grade for the Nets: A-

Brooklyn Nets Acquire Hunter Tyson from the Denver Nuggets

Nets Receive: F Hunter Tyson, 2032 second round pick

Nuggets Receive: 2026 second round pick (less favorable of LAC and ATL)

This deal was essentially a draft pick upgrade for Brooklyn. There was no need for three picks in the upcoming draft cycle, and the 2032 pick could likely be higher than what the 2026 pick would've been.

Tyson was also included in the deal, clearing $2.2 million from Denver's cap sheet. He's 25 years old and has a $2.4 million team option for the 2026-27 season, making him a likely cut candidate.

As a career 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game player, he's suffered from inefficiencies in all areas of offense.

Trade grade for the Nets: B+