Grant Nelson Shines off the Bench for the Nets in Second Career NBA Game

Grant Nelson, an undrafted rookie, is learning on the fly, just like when Peter Parker discovered his spider-like abilities out of nowhere. The Brooklyn Nets may have found something unique with Nelson. He became the only player in team history to record 10 or more points, five or more assists and five or more blocks in total through his first two NBA games.

The bulk of Nelson's work came in his second career game in the league against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. The Nets suffered a narrow 106-102 defeat, but the 23-year-old was a big reason that the final score was so close.

He posted 11 points, four rebounds and four stocks in 20 minutes off the bench. Nelson was efficient as well, shooting 4-for-7 from the field and getting to the free-throw line four times for a 75% conversion rate. Brooklyn ended the game with a 1-point advantage in Nelson's minutes.

His athleticism was on display on the offensive end throughout the game. Nelson's lob threat and pick-and-roll abilities were reminiscent of Parker swinging through the streets of New York City with great speed and power.

This sudden burst late in the season has come after rapid improvements from the NBA Summer League, to 23 games in the G League and now playing with the Nets on a 10-day contract.

In Nelson's five initial games in the summer, it was clear that it would take time to adjust to his skill set, averaging a modest six points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 fouls per game. That was in less than 20 minutes per game, but he lacked assertiveness on offense and wasn't particularly impactful on defense.

Even then, Brooklyn decided to give Nelson an Exhibit 10 contract for his undrafted rookie season. The decision looked like a smart one as he thrived with the Long Island Nets.

Nelson is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 stocks per game in the G League, shooting 54.9% from the field. He isn't a flawless specimen like Spiderman, however, specifically lacking a three-point shot, but he shows all the abilities of a high-quality connecting piece.

After coming into the NBA as an older prospect, spending time with North Dakota State and Alabama, Nelson knew he wasn't going to make it trying to be "the guy." He has instead taken on the responsibilities of a hustling forward to rise the ranks for the Nets.

It's uncertain if Nelson will ever be a consistent member of Brooklyn's rotation or be a headline player in the league, but he has all the tools to be a contributing sidekick based on what he's shown through his early NBA experience.