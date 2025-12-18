Houston Guard Kingston Flemings Projected to Land With Nets in Mock Draft

The Brooklyn Nets have been hot lately, winning four of their last six games.

Because of that, they're separating themselves from many teams at the basement of the league, worsening their odds of securing a chance to select one of the top four picks in the draft.

Most eyes are on Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

Although most Brooklyn fans are likely hoping the Nets end up with one of those four big names, there are other names in this draft class who can help change the trajectory of their franchise.

In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman has the Nets selecting Houston guard Kingston Flemings.

"He's consistently getting high-quality looks, mostly with timely drives, sharp footwork to get to spots and the ability to separate into mid-range jumpers, a shot he's looked incredibly confident making," Wasserman wrote.

"Though not the flashiest with the ball, he picks right spots and has the ball-handling, steps/strides, pull-up game and finishing package to capitalize. Flemings has quickly gained scouts' support and inserted himself into the top-10 discussion."

Wasserman also notes that Flemings is scoring the ball with incredible efficiency, shooting 64% inside the arc and 51.7% from 3-point range.

With Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré, and Ben Saraf in the fold, Brooklyn is currently loaded with young guards on its roster. However, the latter two have yet to make a strong impression on an NBA court, and Dëmin still has a lot to work on to secure his spot in Nets head coach Jordi Fernández's rotation. However, Flemings's off-ball game could help him fit in next to any of those guys.

"He's also made 9-of-17 catch-and-shoot chances and looks comfortable spotting up alongside Milos Uzan."

Fernández has been preaching earning your minutes and playing through fatigue all season. Seems like Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson is giving Flemings a nice taste of what to expect at the next level.

“Practice, you have to bring it 100 percent of the time,” Flemings said. “You can’t take time off. He notices every single time a person’s energy is off. He’ll notice immediately if you’re not talking or don’t have the energy. So, you have to bring it every single day. That was an adjustment.

“We practice so hard every single day that it’s almost like the games are a little easier than practice because we’re working so hard practicing the game.”