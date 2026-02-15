How BYU Made the Transition to American Basketball Easier for Nets' Egor Demin

Brigham Young University contrasts heavily with many other Power Four schools, especially in athlete experience. While many other institutions present a more populous illustration of college life –– including its temptations –– BYU's strict codes make the environment unique.

It is a religious private school influenced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the way it sets rules and regulations for students. From an honor code that prohibits the use of alcohol, drugs and tobacco by all students, to the lack of partying compared to many other universities that invest in athletics, it's a hotspot for athletes who want to limit distractions.

In Egor Demin's case, he was an 18-year-old out of Russia set on spending one season in the college ranks before taking his talents to the NBA.

He joined Noah Clowney, Danny Wolf and Drake Powell on TheOldManAndTheThree podcast to talk all things along their basketball journeys.

The transition from Russia to college life at BYU wasn't that big of a deal for Demin. He's been focused on basketball his entire life, and playing for the Cougars allowed him to keep outside distractions at bay.

"It's great for me," Demin said. "That's why I chose (BYU), cause you know I'm not gonna be weird for not partying."

It's clear that he has his mind set on basketball, and being in that college environment allowed him to maintain his values. The veterans on the Cougars' roster also helped set a good example for Demin. Having guys who were already settled into the lifestyle at BYU helped him follow suit.

"They became my best friends," Demin said. "I still talk with all of them, it's fun, it's been really cool."

The Russian guard considers BYU his "Home" and thanked the fans for welcoming him after the Cougars made their run to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. In contrast, when Demin was drafted to the Brooklyn Nets –– at Barclays Center no less –– he recalled many people not knowing who he was when his name was called.

At this point in his rookie season, Nets fans have embraced him as a franchise building block. Similar to his rapid ascension in college when he boosted averages to 13.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in March Madness, he has continuously shown signs of growth in the NBA.

Demin is likely to remain in Brooklyn for a while as the organization rebuilds with him as a centerpiece, but it was his time at BYU that set him on a path to success.