Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. Stays Focused on Process Amid All-Star Buzz

Michael Porter Jr. has garnered significant All-Star buzz in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after coming over from a trade with the Denver Nuggets in the offseason.

Porter's counting stats certainly read as an All-Star, as he's averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in his first 22 games with the Nets. He's also shooting just shy of 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

However, Brooklyn's record is near the basement of the league, and it's generally a tough sell to name a player of a bottom-feeding team an All-Star no matter how gaudy their numbers look.

Though being named an All-Star would fulfill a longtime dream for, he's ultimately keeping his main focus on what he can control the most.

“It definitely would be a dream come true. It was in my mind as a kid to make the NBA, but not only be in the NBA but be one of the best players in the NBA. And an All-Star selection shows that progress,” Porter said, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. “But it’s definitely not what I’m thinking of. I’ve always tried to be more process-oriented and do the right things day to day, game to game, and let the results take care of itself.

“I feel like when people start focusing and reaching really hard for a result, that’s when it can evade them. So I’m trying to just stay focused on the game to game with the group we have, and stay focused on getting better, getting some more wins. Then whatever happens, happens. If I make it, cool. If not, I’m going on vacation. So, I’m not really tripping either way.”

Porter operated with the same mindset in Denver, using his off-ball gravity to space the floor and create easy scoring and playmaking opportunities for Nikola Jokic. In turn, the Nuggets won a championship in 2023.

On the court, Porter has been nothing but a consummate professional for the Nets, as he's taking high quality shots, embracing a heavier scoring load, and developing into a leader for the young guns to learn from.

Whether his contributions help him earn an All-Star selection or not, one thing for certain is that the Nets and other teams around the league are aware that his mindset and all-around play will only help elevate a team's chances of consistently winning games.