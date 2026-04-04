Nets Sign Malachi Smith to Two-Year Deal After Multiple 10-Day Contracts

Malachi Smith's journey from Wright State to Gonzaga to professional basketball is one to remember, as he is now getting a legitimate shot to make a lasting career in the NBA. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Smith to a two-year, standard deal.

The move comes after the Nets brought Smith over from their G League affiliate in Long Island for two 10-day stints. In that stretch, the 26-year-old averaged 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game on 53-55-100 shooting splits. In those 10 games played, he did so across 18.2 minutes a night.

The Brooklyn Nets are signing guard Malachi Smith to a two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Smith averaged 7.3 points and 2.1 rebounds across two 10-day contracts with the Nets after playing for the team’s Long Island G League affiliate, and now lands a full standard deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2026

Smith most recently put up 15 points, two rebounds and a steal in Friday's 141-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. But the highlight of his tenure in Brooklyn thus far was an 18-point, three-steal performance on March 22 against the Sacramento Kings.

The 6-foot-4 guard has given the Nets a two-way boost on the court, despite the team having lost nine of its last 10 games. This final stretch of the season is all about giving other players opportunities, and Smith has certainly taken advantage of that.

In Long Island, Smith was even more of a focal point on both ends of the floor, averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, seven assists and 1.6 steals per game on 51-41-77 shooting splits.

After going undrafted in 2023, the former Gonzaga Bulldog joined the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers. From there, he'd play with the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks) and Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) before landing in Long Island.

In college, Smith started at Wright State before transferring to Chattanooga for two seasons. In 2021-22, he averaged a conference-high 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, which landed him an opportunity at Gonzaga for the 2022-23 season. He played all 37 regular-season games, putting up 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds a night.

Smith's unique ability to contribute in almost all aspects of the game at his position is the most impressive part of his game. At his height, he can manage the traditional tasks of scoring a bit and facilitating, but he isn't afraid to go after rebounds and get aggressive on the defensive end.

With just five games left in the regular season, Smith and the rest of Brooklyn will look to end the season on a strong note. At 18-58, the Nets are 14th in the Eastern Conference, in the running for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.