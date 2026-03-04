Michael Porter Jr. survived the trade deadline after hearing his name circulating in trade rumors the second he was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in a deal with the Denver Nuggets in the offseason.

However, with the Nets in a rebuilding situation, the team could still look to part with its leading scorer in an offseason trade to help bring in assets that could accelerate the rebuild.

One team linked to MPJ has been the Detroit Pistons, a team that is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and hopes to break through and win a championship within the next few years with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren leading the way.

Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey proposes a deal that'll send Porter to the Motor City, which will bring back Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap.

"Michael Porter Jr. could thrive as a release valve for Cade-Duren pick-and-rolls, but he's proven capable of far more in his lone season with the Brooklyn Nets," Bailey wrote. "He can score off the bounce and even provide some secondary playmaking in ways we never really saw when he was with the Denver Nuggets."

LeVert, a former Net, helped Brooklyn transition from a rough rebuilding situation before Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came to town.

LeVert won't be the same budding star he once was, but he could bring considerable veteran experience to the youngest locker room in the league and perhaps shine in a bigger role.

Harris, who will be closer to his hometown on Long Island, could emerge as another respected voice in the Nets' locker room.

The key assets coming bacl to Brooklyn will be the picks, though. Detroit's first-round pick in 2026 may not be all that attractive, but its 2030 pick could become extremely attractive if the team fails to maintain its current level of excellence.

At the end of the day, though, it'll likely take a little bit more for a team like the Pistons to acquire Porter, as Nets general manager Sean Marks has developed a reputation for wanting to win every trade he makes by a landslide.

Porter also checks a lot of boxes Nets coach Jordi Fernández looks for in a player, namely his off-ball scoring prowess.

With that said, the Nets seem just as comfortable keeping Porter around for the next team ready to compete for a championship.