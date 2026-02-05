Previewing the Nets' February Slate After Season-Worst Two-Game Stretch

While many are focused on the Brooklyn Nets' trade deadline action, there is still a season to be played.

Brooklyn's season is starting to go more according to preseason expectations, coming off its worst margin of defeat over a two-game stretch this season and standing at 13-36 overall. Those two games were the first two contests of February, first losing to the Detroit Pistons 130-77 on Sunday and then the Los Angeles Lakers 125-109 on Tuesday.

The Nets are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, sharing the same record as the Washington Wizards, who have been extremely active this trade season. They currently have the fourth-best odds at the No. 1 pick in 2026, meaning a jump into the bottom three would give them even odds at the top pick.

More blowout losses can be expected, especially if Brooklyn trades away some of its star power, not to mention the torrid schedule ahead in February.

February Schedule Outlook

With two games down, the Nets still have 10 games to play this month. The bright side is that they will get a slight break this month compared to the 17-game schedule of January and the 17-game schedule ahead in March.

It's an even split of home and away games through the rest of February, including a three-game Eastern Conference homestand against the Washington Wizards (Feb. 7), Chicago Bulls (Feb. 9) and Indiana Pacers (Feb. 11). After that will come the week long All-Star break, in which rookie guard Egor Demin will represent Brooklyn in the Rising Stars challenge.

With the return to regularly scheduled NBA games, it will face a harsh three-game road trip, including the first back-to-back of the month. The away stretch begins against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Feb. 19), who just added James Harden as a current upgrade over Darius Garland.

On the second night of the back-to-back, the Nets will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have looked human in the new year, and there's a chance Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be held out with a hamstring strain. Even so, coming off a game against the Cavaliers to face the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference will be a tough hill to climb.

Brooklyn will finish the road trip against the Atlanta Hawks (Feb. 22) before returning to Barclays Center to host two teams from the Lone Star State. The two-game homestand begins against the rebuilding Dallas Mavericks (Feb. 24) before playing the current No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 26), which is the first night of a back-to-back.

The final game of the February slate will be on the road against the Boston Celtics for the second night of a back-to-back. The Celtics just added former Bulls center Nikola Vučević, bolstering their roster for a playoff push.

Before any of these games, however, the Nets will play the Orlando Magic in an away game on Thursday night. Eyes are aimed heavily towards the offseason for Brooklyn fans, but continuing to develop the youth and instill a competitive mentality will be important in the closing months of this season.