Strong First Half Powers Nets Past Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets defeated a depleted Washington Wizards team 127-113 on Saturday, stopping the bleeding at least a little bit after dropping 18 of their previous 21 games.

Michael Porter Jr. paced a well-balanced effort from the Nets with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting, six rebounds and three assists.

The Nets got off to a fast start in this one, scoring 46 of their 80 first-half points in the first 12 minutes of the game alone. Brooklyn finished the first half shooting 62.7% from the field and got 44 points in the paint.

However, the Nets saw some slippage in the second half, managing to score just one more point than they scored in the first quarter alone.

Brooklyn allowed Washington to score 66 points in the second half, but luckily for the home team, the lead they built up in the first half was just enough for them to leave the Barclays Center victorious and enjoy the rest of their evening after a 3 p.m. tipoff.

Danny Wolf capitalized on more touches that were provided to him in this one, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Perhaps the Nets will rely on the Michigan product to run the second unit more often with Cam Thomas now out of town.

"He was aggressive to touch the paint and spray ball," Fernandez said. "Six assists to zero turnovers it's pretty impressive and he saw the ball going in. 7-for-11, that line looks great, but seven rebounds is also very very very good so Danny was a big part of that group playing so well and for what's worth as you guys know the plus minuses, if you play together and you have an impact and you know you can count it but definitely the groups first to second was a big difference."

Wolf and Day'Ron Sharpe have found tremendous chemistry alongside each other, with Wolf's playmaking skills capitalizing Sharpe's ability to get free down low.

Sharpe finished the contest with 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, and four assists, carving up Washington's lack of size in the paint. Nolan Traore was also a bright spot, adding 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and four assists.

The Nets may not have gotten a loss for the tank, but they saw great performances from two of their rookies, which is arguably more important for a team in a rebuilding situation.