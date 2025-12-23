What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers will meet for the third time this season. The Nets have dropped both games against the Sixers so far this season.

However, the Nets have picked it up significantly on defense since their latest matchup on Nov. 28. The Nets have the second-best defensive rating (102.3) and have given up the fewest points per game (102.3) in the month of December.

Joel Embiid is listed as probable for this matchup with his knee injury. Assuming he's good to go, the Nets will have their hands full trying to contain the 2023 NBA MVP.

Nic Claxton figures to draw the primary assignment on Embiid, and as past matchups suggest, Claxton isn't afraid to get physical with him. It'll be up for Claxton to stay in front of him and deny the ball from getting to him in the paint.

Embiid also has the ability to drive inside, but Claxton's perimeter defense could help contain Embiid in those situations. Expect Day'Ron Sharpe to matchup against Embiid as well.

Andre Drummond should still get a significant amount of run in this one, especially if the Sixers hope to manage Embiid's workload. Of course, the key for the Nets will be to contain Drummond on the glass, but in a shocking twist, they may need to close out harder on him behind the arc, as he drilled three 3-pointers in Philadelphia's recent win over the New York Knicks.

Tyrese Maxey will also garner a significant amount of attention on the court, as his quickness and ability to penetrate the basket will put a ton of pressure on the Nets' interior defense. This'll be a good opportunity for Nolan Traore, who did a solid job against Immanuel Quickley in the Nets' win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, to get more defensive reps against one of the premier guards in the league.

The Nets' offense should continue to run through Michael Porter Jr., who'll be tasked with supplying a lot of the scoring, whether he's getting free off the ball or searching for his spot with the ball in his hands.

This game will also give Egor Demin a good chance to build off of his performance on Sunday, as he put up 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The Nets could escape Philadelphia with a win if their defense continues to stand tall.