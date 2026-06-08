Why The Brooklyn Nets Should Pursue Mitchell Robinson This Offseason

The New York Knicks are two wins away from becoming NBA Champions. Backup center Mitchell Robinson is a big and underrated reason why.

Robinson is one of the longest-tenured Knicks on the roster, currently in his eighth year with the franchise. His career averages of 7.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game don't jump off the page, but his impact on games is undeniable.

Robinson is an elite rim-protector, averaging nearly two blocks per game across his 397 career regular-season contests. He's also an incredibly efficient finisher, shooting just over 70% from the field in his career. While his poor free-throw shooting steals headlines, Robinson does all the little things coaches love from their big men.

Because of that, the Brooklyn Nets should consider scooping him up this offseason. Robinson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this Summer, and the Nets have the resources needed to pick him up if they so choose. Here's why they should pursue their cross-town rivals, big man.

Why The Nets Should Go After Mitchell Robinson

First, the Nets have the cap space to go after Robinson, unlike the Knicks or other suitors. Even if New York wanted him back, they have so much money tied up elsewhere that Robinson would have to take a huge pay cut to return. The Nets, on the other hand, are set to have over $30 million in cap space to play with. They could give Robinson a big pay raise and still have money to fill out the roster.

Second, Brooklyn has a huge need for rim protection and front-court depth. Nic Claxton has been a solid player, but is coming off a season where he averaged just 1.1 blocks per game, the lowest since his rookie season. While Claxton is a better playmaker than Robinson, he's a worse rebounder and way less efficient than the current Knicks center.

Robinson is only one year older than Claxton, so age isn't a huge factor here. If Brooklyn paid Robinson to join them, it wouldn't be in a backup role. Claxton has heard his name in trade rumors for the past few years. Those rumors could become reality if Robinson lands in Brooklyn. The Nets could get a strong replacement for Claxton and assets in the same offseason.

Lastly, Robinson would be coming from a winning culture. He'll have a ton of playoff experience to bring to the table and could be the veteran leader the franchise has been searching for. He won't be the star player on a championship team, but his role and insight would be invaluable to this young Nets team.

This is a huge offseason for Sean Marks, as he looks to wrap up the rebuild and start winning again. Making a splash move for Robinson might not win the offseason on paper, but it would help Brooklyn win games next season. Marks should consider keeping Robinson in the city.