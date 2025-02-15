Jaylen Brown Gives Hilariously Honest Answer About NBA's New All-Star Game Format
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is set to compete in his fourth career NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in San Francisco. This time, however, it'll be under a new format.
The Association is set to debut a brand new experience for this season's contest where, instead of the NBA's two conferences playing against each other or having two teams selected by captains, the event will see four teams of eight players—three selected by 'Inside the NBA' hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal and the fourth coming from the winner of the Rising Stars game—play in an elimination-style tournament.
Confused? So is Brown. The 28-year-old relayed a hilariously-honest answer on Saturday when asked about the game(s) new look:
"I have no idea what's going on," he said bluntly.
"I guess we'll see," he then answered when asked if he thinks it will breed more competition. "I don't know, we'll see."
Brown enters Sunday night on "Team Shaq" alongside—among others—LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum.
The tournament will start at 8:00 p.m. EST from the Chase Center with the final expected to begin around 10:00 p.m.