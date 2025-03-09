Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Monster Game vs. Nuggets Has NBA Fans Convinced He's Winning MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have just clinched the NBA MVP award for this season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder guard went off and scored 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists and had three blocks in his team's 127-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. doing that while facing three-time (and reigning) MVP Niokla Jokic put a nice bow on the performance.
After Gilgeous-Alexander's showing, NBA fans flooded social media by declaring the league's MVP race over.
Gilgeous-Alexander is having a remarkable season. The 26-year-old guard is leading the NBA in scoring at 32.8 points per game, while averaging 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per game. He's also shooting 52.6% from the field, 37.8% from three-point range and 89.8% from the three throw line.
Perhaps most crucially, the Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference at 53-11, while the Los Angeles Lakers are their closest competition and sit 12 games back. That's incredible and likely is the clincher on Gilgeous-Alexander's first MVP award.