Denver Nuggets Star Issues Blunt Response to Contract Question
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is an unrestricted free agent after next season. Eligible for a contract extension this summer, Murray could sign a big deal to remain in Denver long term.
A massive piece to Denver’s 2023 NBA championship, Murray was the perfect co-star next to Nikola Jokic throughout that run. Wanting to keep this duo together, Denver has the opportunity to extend Murray this summer to make sure he does not hit free agency.
Speaking with reporters after the USA vs. Canada exhibition game, Murray was asked about the state of contract negotiations with Denver, and issued a blunt response.
"When we get there, we get there. I am playing games for Canada, so it's not on my mind," Murray replied when asked about his contract talks with Denver.
Not wanting to focus on that during international play, Murray did not go into much depth on this question, which makes sense. As previously mentioned, the Nuggets certainly want to keep this core together, but the new CBA has made that very difficult. Having already lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, Denver is hopeful they will not lose anymore key pieces going forward.
One of the NBA’s best playoff performers, Murray is incredibly valuable to Denver, which is why at this point it seems reasonable to assume they will find a way to extend him.
