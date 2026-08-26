Nuggets’ Biggest Remaining Need After DeMar DeRozan Signing

The Denver Nuggets' roster is one step closer to completion following their decision to sign DeMar DeRozan on a one-year, veteran minimum deal.

Now with DeRozan in, along with Peyton Watson being shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nuggets' roster is up to 14 players. That's one short of the league maximum for traditional contracts on a roster, and leaves Denver with some flexibility to add one more piece for the back end of their bench for this season.

The Nuggets could decide to leave that roster spot open heading into opening night. Or, they could opt to use that spot to fill one of their glaring holes left in the rotation for next season.

And if the latter were to be the Nuggets' choice, there's one area on the roster that feels primed for a facelift: their point guard depth.

Nuggets Need to Sign Another Point Guard

The Nuggets' guard depth has been an area of concern since they've gone through free agency and haven't quite addressed the position, even with their lack of personnel to fill out their depth chart in the backcourt.

When it comes to guards that will be in the Nuggets' rotation next season, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Tyus Jones are the only three that can fit those qualifications. The rest of Denver's roster is primarily filled out with wings and bigs.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Christian Braun (0) celebrate after a basket and foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the Nuggets have a roster spot open and a lack of guard depth that could really support them going deeper into the regular season, especially if their injury luck turns out to be anything like last season's.

On paper, it feels like Denver has a perfect opportunity here to attack their roster need late in the summer to round out their 15-man group.

The Issue With the Nuggets' Point Guard Problem

But, while a clear hole that should be addressed before the season, there are some hurdles that prevent the Nuggets from really going out to take advantage of the free agent market right now for that point guard need.

For one, the Nuggets don't have money to spend. They're the only NBA team currently in the second apron after opting to match Spencer Jones' offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and can only offer minimum contracts to free agents as a result.

On top of that, the amount of rotation-level guards who are up for grabs on the free agent market, but also willing to take a veteran minimum to play next season are slim, especially at this point in the offseason.

The top names have either signed a new deal in the NBA, signed elsewhere overseas, or in the case of guys like Russell Westbrook or Kyle Lowry, they've hung up the sneakers to retire. That leaves the Nuggets' player pool of guards down to names like Gabe Vincent, Seth Curry, or Killian Hayes.

Then there's also the option of the Nuggets deciding to bring back Bruce Brown on a one-year deal; not a true point guard, but a veteran familiar with Denver's system who can play rotational minutes on an affordable contract, and is still up for grabs on the free agent market.

As to whether or not the Nuggets sign Brown, or really, any guard from the free agent market before the season remains to be seen. However, if there were any area around Denver's roster that should be addressed in the weeks that remain before opening night, bolstering the backcourt would make the most sense.

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