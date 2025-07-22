OG Anunoby Reflects on First Season With Knicks With Big Goal Still in Mind
The New York Knicks made their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000 last season, and a big reason for their success was free agent signing OG Anunoby.
Anunoby signed a five-year, $212.5 million deal with New York as the franchise tried to get better on the wing around star point guard Jalen Brunson.
After a strong first season in New York, Anunoby reflected on what it was like to sign that contract in an interview with Forbes.
"It was excitement for all the hard work I put in, but also not being satisfied and wanting to keep getting better and better," Anunoby said.
In 74 games, Anunoby averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 47.6% shooting. His 18.0 points per game were a career-high, but his defense continued to be strong in his first year with the Knicks.
Despite having a solid first year in New York individually, the Knicks ultimately fell short of their goal of winning a championship. For Anunoby, there's unfinished business heading into his second season in New York.
"My personal goal is to just continue to get better every day...grow one percent every day, and the ultimate team goal is to win a championship," Anunoby added. "That's our main goal, mine and all my teammates."
There's little doubt that Anunoby will be heavily relied upon once again next season as he and the Knicks try to get over the hump in the East and make it to the NBA Finals.