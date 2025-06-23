Oklahoma City Thunder's Radio Call of Final Moments of NBA Finals Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions. Some players held babies, some tried beer for the first time. It was a memorable night for everyone, including Matt Pinto of the Thunder Radio Network, who had the final call of the season as the Thunder won the title on Sunday.
Pinto has been calling NBA games since the 1990'sn and first joined the franchise when they were still in Seattle. He has been the radio voice of the team the entire time they've been in Oklahoma, and on Sunday he got to call a title-clincher.
Here's Pinto's call from the final moments of the 2025 NBA Finals.
"Thunder fans, feel this moment," Pinto exclaimed as he raised his arm to encourage the surrounding noise. "The uncommon young team proves to be unstoppable. It's over at Paycom Center. Final in Game 7, the Thunder 103, the Pacers 91. A dream realized. The storybook season is complete. The final chapter reads the Oklahoma City Thunder are the 2025 NBA champions! Loud city party hardy. Your Thunder, undeniably the best in basketball in '24-'25 storming through the league with incredible domination. Offering an epic season for the ages and winning an epic NBA Finals for the ages in Game 7."
"This monumental moment," continued Pinto. "17 seasons in the making. OKC has seen it through to wear the crown. Treasure this. Cherish this. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the 2025 NBA champions."
What a moment for the team and the broadcaster.
