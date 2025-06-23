Isaiah Hartenstein's Son Slept Through Thunder Title Celebration, Immediately Went Viral
The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first NBA title on Sunday night after topping the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in Game 7 of the Finals. That set off a raucous celebration in Oklahoma City but one interested party won't remember it.
As the Thunder stood on a stage at center court during the celebratory trophy presentation, center Isaiah Hartenstein held his young son, Elijah. Unfortunately, the young Hartenstein slept through the entire thing. Somehow, despite a sellout crowd of around 18,000 at the Paycom Center and all the excitement around him, Hartenstein's son was dead asleep on his father's chest. It was truly a remarkable sight.
At one point, Hartenstein was on the microphone and urged the crowd to get louder to wake Elijah up. It didn't work.
Video is below.
Young Elijah immediately went viral for completely no-showing his dad's big achievement.
Hartenstein and his wife, Kourtney Kellar announced the birth of Elijah back in May of 2024. That was a few months before the 27-year-old signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder.
In his first full-season with the team, Oklahoma City won a championship. Unfortunately, Elijah wasn't awake to celebrate with his dad.