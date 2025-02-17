NBA Legend Completely Roasted Draymond Green Over Concerns NBA Is ‘Boring’
Draymond Green had a lot to say over NBA All-Star weekend.
From updating fans on the Warriors’ plans for another title now that they have Jimmy Butler, to joking about his future as Golden State’s next coach, to joining the chorus of critics of the format of the All-Star Game, there was plenty of Green content to be had.
Additionally, there were those biting back at Green, with no one doing the deed better than NBA legend Oscar Robertson. Robertson took issue with Green’s critique of the current state of the NBA, in which he argued the game had gotten “boring” due to its reliance on threes and shots close to the rim.
"Draymond says so much. Who cares what Draymond says? It doesn't mean anything," Robertson said while appearing as a guest on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "People either like the game or they don't. I think people enjoy the game, especially if their team can win.
Robertson then lined up his biggest shot, and fired.
"It might be boring to him, because if he's not passing the ball to [Steph] Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because he knows how to play basketball,” Robertson said. “It might be boring to him at times because of what he’s doing. Maybe it is boring. He's not shooting a lot. He's not guarding a lot, so it's boring."
The war of words is an ironic flip of the usual trope of “basketball old-head says the game has changed.” In this case, it is the current NBA star saying basketball has gotten away from its roots, and the legend arguing that ball is ball, and you know it or you don’t.
If only they could settle it on the court.