Pacers Add to Guard Depth Ahead of Start of Training Camp
The Pacers are set to pick up the pieces from a turbulent offseason following their NBA Finals defeat at the hands of the Thunder.
Star center Myles Turner has moved on in free agency to the rival Milwaukee Bucks, while All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss the season with the torn Achilles suffered in the Game 7 loss.
As the Pacers search for guard depth ahead of the start of training camp, the franchise has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Monté Morris, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Morris, who is entering his ninth NBA season, played in 45 games last season for the Suns, averaging 5.2 points per game on 42.6% shooting from the floor and 36.0% from three.
He could emerge as a rotational option off the bench for some much-needed microwave scoring for a Pacers team that could find offense hard to come by with a new-look starting five this season.