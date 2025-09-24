SI

Pacers Add to Guard Depth Ahead of Start of Training Camp

Indiana is signing veteran Monté Morris to a one-year deal.

Mike McDaniel

The Pacers are signing veteran guard Monte Morris to a one-year deal.
The Pacers are signing veteran guard Monte Morris to a one-year deal. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pacers are set to pick up the pieces from a turbulent offseason following their NBA Finals defeat at the hands of the Thunder.

Star center Myles Turner has moved on in free agency to the rival Milwaukee Bucks, while All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss the season with the torn Achilles suffered in the Game 7 loss.

As the Pacers search for guard depth ahead of the start of training camp, the franchise has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Monté Morris, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Morris, who is entering his ninth NBA season, played in 45 games last season for the Suns, averaging 5.2 points per game on 42.6% shooting from the floor and 36.0% from three.

He could emerge as a rotational option off the bench for some much-needed microwave scoring for a Pacers team that could find offense hard to come by with a new-look starting five this season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA