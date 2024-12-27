Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle 'Absolutely Shocked' by Kings Firing Mike Brown
The NBA coaching carousel took an unexpected turn Friday when the Sacramento Kings decided to fire two-time Coach of the Year Mike Brown just 28 games into the 2024-25 season.
Among those to weigh in on Sacramento's surprising decision was Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who worked with Brown for two seasons from 2003 to '05 in Indianapolis.
"The firing of Mike Brown was just shocking to me," Carlisle said to the media before the Pacers' tilt against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. "I had the privilege of working with Mike when I was in Indiana as a head coach for the first time. I view him as one of the standard bearers for integrity for our profession, and I'm just absolutely shocked that the decision was made.
"He'll certainly land on his feet. But you look at the job that he did and the turmoil that they had, it's really hard to believe that this decision was made.”
Brown immediately changed the culture inside the Kings' facility upon his arrival in 2022. He steered Sacramento to a 48–34 record in his debut season at the helm, earning the No. 3 playoff seed in the Western Conference and snapping the franchise's record 17-year postseason drought.
The Kings fell short in the play-in tournament last year and were off to a rough 13–18 start to the 2024-25 campaign, but the move stunned many in league circles.
Also chiming in on the news was Nets coach Jordi Fernandez, who worked alongside Brown for two seasons in Sacramento from 2022 to '24 before getting hired by Brooklyn.
"He’s just very good at what he does. In my opinion, one of the best," Fernandez said Friday. "I wouldn’t be here without him. Obviously, to me, it’s sad news and I don’t like it. It’s part of the business. Things can go one way, where you think about it a year-and-a-half ago he’s Coach of the Year, and now this situation happens."
The Kings now turn to Doug Christie as the interim coach. Christie will be tasked with turning the season around as star guard De'Aaron Fox's future with the franchise hangs in the balance.