Pacers Fan Found Creative Way to Time Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo at Free Throw Line
Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Packers series on Tuesday night featured what may be the funniest moment of the NBA playoffs so far when one fan brought a homemade sign to troll Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks entered the game looking to even the series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse aided by Antetokounmpo as well as a surprisingly healthy Damian Lillard.
During the first quarter, the Pacers' home crowd pulled out their tricks and shenanigans early when Antetokounmpo went to the charity stripe for some free throws. As Antetokounmpo stood at the line, the cameras panned to a Pacers fan who held a homemade free throw clock in front of the Bucks star. The DIY sign read "Greek Time" and included an adjustable arrow that could be moved from one second to 10 seconds.
Just so creative.
For a bit of backstory, the sign was made by the Pacers' most recognizable superfan, Matt Asen, who has skyrocketed his way to front-row fandom over the years. Pacers fans weren't afraid of letting Antetokounmpo hear them count out his time at the line in Game 1, but Asen's sign took the bit to the next level.
Antetokounmpo ended up sinking both his free throws—though what Asen's sign lacked in effectiveness it definitely made up for in originality. The Bucks trailed the Pacers by 10 at the end of the first quarter and still have a lot of catching up to do.