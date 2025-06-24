Tyrese Haliburton Echoes Kobe Bryant in First Message to Pacers Fans After Achilles Surgery
Tyrese Haliburton entered Sunday night's Game 7 of the NBA Finals with the hopes of leading the Indiana Pacers to their first NBA Finals win. He got off to a hot start, knocking down three three-pointers in the first half, before exiting the game with a torn Achilles just seven minutes into the contest.
The Pacers, without their floor general, would ultimately fall 103–91, as the team struggled to generate much offense with Haliburton in the locker room.
Haliburton underwent surgery to repair the torn Achilles on Monday night in New York City. He later penned a lengthy, vulnerable note to Indiana fans from his hospital bed, in which he joked about the many clichéd well-wishes he's bound to receive before echoing a Kobe Bryant quote about this very injury.
The full text of Haliburton's message is below:
"Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.
"Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to 'come back stronger'. What a cliche lol, this s--- sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind. Feel like I’m rambling, but I know this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through. It feels good to let this s--- out without y’all seeing the kid ugly cry.
"At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle. I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special.
"Indy, I’m sorry. If any fan base doesn’t deserve this, it’s y’all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don’t doubt for a second that y’all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours. I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. 'There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.' And that’s exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right.
"My journey to get to where I am today wasn’t by happenstance, I’ve pushed myself every day to be great. And I will continue to do just that. The most important part of this all, is that I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every single experience that’s led me here. I’m grateful for all the love from the hoop world. I don’t “have to” go through this, I get to go through this. I’m grateful for the road that lies ahead. Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton.
"-0
"Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight."
The timeline for Haliburton's recovery is not yet known, though it is likely that he will miss most of, if not all of, the Pacers' 2025–26 season.