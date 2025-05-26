Pacers Make Updated Decision on Tyrese Haliburton's Father Attending Games
He's back.
After being barred from eight games following a testy confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton, Tyrese Haliburton's father, will be allowed to attend Indiana Pacers home games going forward, starting with Game 4 of the team's Eastern Conference finals series vs. the New York Knicks on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.
The eldest Haliburton will, however, be confined to a suite.
The Pacers initially barred Haliburton from both home and away contests on May 1, two days after he and Antetokounmpo got into it following Game 5 of the Bucks-Pacers first-round series. The moment was over relatively quickly, and Giannis noted afterwards that, although he felt disrespected, the pair spoke again later and were in a good place. And when the ban went through, Tyrese, who previously made clear he did not condone his father's actions, said he understood the team's decision.
After the Pacers won Game 2 of the ECF vs. the Knicks on Friday, Inside the NBA's Charles Barkley again called for John's ban to be lifted. He did the same after the team won Game 1.
"It's time to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building," Barkley said Wednesday. "[Commissioner Adam Silver], I'm asking you... Hey, my man paid his dues. He did something really, really stupid. But he’s been punished. I’m asking you and the Indiana Pacers to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Games 3 and 4. Listen, he paid his dues. It shouldn’t be indefinite. He’s been punished enough, he will never do anything that stupid again."
Welcome back, Pops Haliburton.