SI

Pacers Plan to Honor Paul George After Public Complaints About Lack of Tribute

George discussed his frustration with the Pacers organization in a recent interview with Sixers Wire.

Mike McDaniel

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George will get his Indiana Pacers tribute at some point in the future.
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George will get his Indiana Pacers tribute at some point in the future. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Indiana Pacers, leading the franchise to two Eastern Conference finals appearances.

However, George had a bit of an acrimonious exit, as leaks to the media indicated that he would not re-sign in Indiana and wanted to play in Los Angeles. Ultimately, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played two seasons prior to eventually ending up with the Los Angeles Clippers.

George said in an interview this week with Sixers Wire that he was frustrated that the Pacers have not honored him with a tribute in any of his return games to Indianapolis over the last eight years. On the heels of that story being published, the Pacers are reportedly planning on making things right with their former franchise cornerstone and mending fences with a tribute, according to Dustin Dopirak of the IndyStar.

Dopirak said that the Pacers front office intends to reach out to George and will "look to honor his accomplishments in future returns."

George and the Sixers traveled to Indiana on Jan. 18, a game that the Sixers lost 115-102. George did not play due to injury, but it was yet another opportunity for the Pacers to honor him that fell by the wayside.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA