Pacers Plan to Honor Paul George After Public Complaints About Lack of Tribute
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Indiana Pacers, leading the franchise to two Eastern Conference finals appearances.
However, George had a bit of an acrimonious exit, as leaks to the media indicated that he would not re-sign in Indiana and wanted to play in Los Angeles. Ultimately, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played two seasons prior to eventually ending up with the Los Angeles Clippers.
George said in an interview this week with Sixers Wire that he was frustrated that the Pacers have not honored him with a tribute in any of his return games to Indianapolis over the last eight years. On the heels of that story being published, the Pacers are reportedly planning on making things right with their former franchise cornerstone and mending fences with a tribute, according to Dustin Dopirak of the IndyStar.
Dopirak said that the Pacers front office intends to reach out to George and will "look to honor his accomplishments in future returns."
George and the Sixers traveled to Indiana on Jan. 18, a game that the Sixers lost 115-102. George did not play due to injury, but it was yet another opportunity for the Pacers to honor him that fell by the wayside.