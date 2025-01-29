Paul George Miffed by Lack of Homecoming Tribute From Pacers Organization
The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Indiana earlier this month to take on the Pacers in a game they lost 115-102.
Sixers star Paul George did not play in that game, but the trip to Indiana was meaningful - as it always is - given that is where he spent the early portion of his career as he entered his prime. George was an integral part of two Eastern Conference finals teams in Indiana, where the Pacers went toe-to-toe with the Miami Heat in the 2012-13 postseason, as well as the 2013-14 postseason.
George spent seven seasons in Indiana, but the relationship ended tumultuously following the 2016-17 season. George had one year remaining on his contract with the Pacers, and it became known through the media that he preferred to play out west in his native Los Angeles area when he hit free agency. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder that summer, and has since played for the Los Angeles Clippers and now, the 76ers.
George has been back to Indiana several times since departing the organization, and he has not once received any sort of tribute from the Pacers. It's bothered him.
"I'm not sure," George told Sixers Wire when asked why he hasn't received a tribute from the Pacers. "We were joking with the guys, and they were like, you know, 'Do you still get a tribute video when you go to Indiana?' I was like, 'I've never gotten a tribute video since I've been going back to Indiana and that was eight years ago.' It does, you know, it sucks. I think the way things played out still holds a grudge to them and they don't realize the great runs we had in the time I was there."
Despite the sour ending, George thinks fondly of his time with the Pacers and the runs he had with his former teammates.
"I won't take all the credit," George added. "Obviously, we had an amazing team with Roy [Hibbert], George [Hill], David West, Danny [Green], Lance Stephenson, but I thought I was a huge part of turning that program around and, you know, it does suck. Obviously, there are some banners in there that I've raised or help raise, just the acknowledgement would have been appreciated, but it is what it is. They're salty that I left and I thought I left for the right reasons for myself."
George is expecting more from the Pacers organization than they're willing to give to him. He did make it known that he wanted to leave, and of course, there are sour feelings there. Don't expect a tribute any time soon.