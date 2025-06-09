Tyrese Haliburton’s Teammates Can’t Agree on Which of His Buzzer-Beaters Was the Best
Tyrese Haliburton has made a habit out of hitting absolutely unbelievable game-winning shots to cap off epic comebacks for the Indiana Pacers all postseason long.
Somehow, Haliburton has made the once-in-a-lifetime highlight something of an expectation—he’s put up more game-winners and game-tying shots in the last five seconds of a playoff game this year than most of the greatest players in history have made in their lifetimes.
Just how overwhelming are Haliburton’s consistent ice-cold finishes? Well, to start, his teammates can’t even agree on which one they like the best.
In a post shared to the NBA’s Instagram account on Sunday, Haliburton’s teammates were asked which of his game-winners was the best. The vote was split.
Was it him recreating Reggie Miller’s choke at Madison Square Garden? Or was it the one that broke the spirits of the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers? How about the one that happened just a few days before, and won Game 1 of the NBA Finals? The one he hit in the first round against the Bucks—surely the top highlight of 99% of postseason runs—is basically a footnote at this point.
While a plurality of Pacers named his shot at the Garden as owning the top spot, votes were scattered across the field.
This is not the type of question people usually have so many choices on, but with Haliburton, the choices abound.
Unfortunately for the Pacers, Haliburton and the rest of his teammates didn’t have an answer for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. With the series now tied 1–1, the games head to Indiana, where Haliburton will look to add another epic game-winner to his collection.
If he does, it feels safe to say it would instantly jump to the top of the team’s power ranking.