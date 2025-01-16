Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Given Green Light to Finally Return From Injury vs Pistons
The Indiana Pacers' Day 1 starting small forward this season is finally returning to the hardwood for the first time in over two months.
Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle told gathered reporters ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Detroit Pistons that the 6-foot-5 small forward has been cleared to suit up at last, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
All-NBA Third Team Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who exited the Pacers' 108-93 Sunday triumph against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half and hasn't been healthy since, is returning, too.
For Indiana, the Nesmith news is an especially welcome development.
The Vanderbilt product has only played in six contests to this point in 2024-25 for the 22-19 Pacers.
Carlisle spoke glowingly about what Nesmith brings to the table, per Dopirak.
"He's a strong, athletic wing that shoots the ball and moves and runs and can defend [and] rebounds pretty well at his position," Carlisle said. "I know he's excited. His build up to this moment has been behind the scenes, very gradual, very arduous."
Young swingman Bennedict Mathurin, who has started for Nesmith, is serving a one-game suspension and will sit out against Detroit.
On the Pistons, only starting shooting guard Jaden Ivey is sidelined among the club's rotation pieces. The young swingman has a fractured left fibula, and will, at minimum, be out multiple months.
First-year Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff revealed that Ivey is rehabbing on a scooter, and has brought it along to attend team practices. Naturally, he does not partake in those practices just yet.
The Pacers and Pistons have split their season series thus far, 1-1. Detroit won the two teams' last encounter, 130-106.
Per Dopirak, Carlisle acknowledged pre-game that the Pistons have led Indiana for much of those two meetings this year.
"They're a very good team," Carlisle said of the 21-19 Pistons, who are just a half game behind Indiana and occupy the Eastern Conference's current No. 7 seed. "The two games we've played we've led a very small margin of the time."
