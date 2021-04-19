LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers Will not Visit Joe Biden in The White House

LeBron James and Lakers Will Not Visit Joe Biden in The White House
The Los Angeles Lakers, who will be in town to play the Washington Wizards on April 28th, will not visit Joe Biden and the White House, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Typically, sports teams visit the White House after winning a championship in their respective sport.
McMenamin adds that a future visit is not out of the question as it has not been ruled out just yet. In the article, McMenamin says that scheduling issues and COVID-19 protocols played a role in not visiting the White House at this time.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have missed star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis for several weeks and will need them back on the court soon to regain ground in the wild Western Conference.
While no team will be favored against the Lakers in a Western Conference Playoff series, seeding still matters for more favorable matchups and of course, home-court advantage.
James and the Lakers currently are the fifth seed in the Western Conference at 35-22, and their current seeding would not give them a home-court advantage.
