Former Pacers Star Makes A Strong Claim About The Lakers

Jalen Rose, who played for the Pacers, Raptors, Nuggets, Bulls, Knicks and Suns, made a bold claim on ESPN about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In three different seasons he averaged over 20 points per game.

He's arguably one of the best players in NBA history to never make an All-Star game.

Since his NBA career ended he has also found a new home as an ESPN star on their various shows over the years.

It's safe to say when he says something about the NBA he knows what he is talking about.

On August 31, on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby, Rose had some strong words about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers being the best team in basketball.

"The Lakers, in my opinion, are the clear cut best team in basketball," Rose said on ESPN. "If they stay healthy, LeBron James getting another ring this year."

In 2019-20, the Lakers won the NBA Championship in the unique bubble season.

However, last season they did not go very far.

James and the Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (in six games) to Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

The loss in the first round was the first of James' career.

Now, the Lakers have a totally revamped roster with 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook, and they will have a chance to compete for an NBA title as the seasons kicks off next month.