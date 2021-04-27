How to Watch Pacers' Game With Trail Blazers on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers resume action on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers have won three games in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.
The Pacers had lost three in a row prior to this winning streak. Tuesday will be a big test against the Blazers and All-Star guard Damian Lillard, plus a supporting cast that features the likes of Carmelo Anthony and C.J. McCollum.
The Blazers haven't had the best of seasons, posting a 32-28 record thus far, which is good for only the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. But they are still one of the more explosive teams in the NBA and can go off any night with the best of them. Lillard has had another incredible season, where he is averaging over 28 points and nearly eight assists per game.
Containing Lillard will be critical, and the Pacers will need to make the Blazers' other players step up and beat them.
The injury report is still a tricky thing to look at on the Pacers' side as they remain without Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis. Goga Bitadze and Jeremy Lamb are questionable to play, as well.
How to Watch Pacers' Game With Blazers on Tuesday
- Who: Indiana Pacers (29-31) vs. Trail Blazers (32-28).
- When: 7 p.m. E.T., Sunday, April 27th.
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
- Line: The Pacers are favored by 4 points, according to Sports Betting Dime
- Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Blazers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
- Series history: Portland leads the all-time series, 57-36.
- Last meeting: The Pacers crushed the Blazers on January 14th, 111-87.
- Projected Blazers starters: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic.
- Projected Pacers starters: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Edmond Sumner, Oshae Brissett, JaKarr Sampson.
- TV: Fox Sports Indiana
- Announcers: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host),
- Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)