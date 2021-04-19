Magic Johnson Insinuates Steph Curry Should be NBA's MVP

Steph Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and the only player to win a unanimous MVP in the NBA's history (which he did in 2016).

This season has been much different than those MVP seasons for Curry, with the Warriors barely keeping their heads above water in the Western Conference's daunted playoff standings. However, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time MVP Magic Johnson believes Curry has a case this season despite their record.

"It's hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA's MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!!," Johnson Tweeted on Sunday.

Right now, the Warriors sit ninth seed in the playoffs with a record of 28-29. Yet, Curry puts up monster numbers with a stat line of 31.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Warriors lost last time out to the Boston Celtics, where Curry dropped 47 points. They resume action tonight in Philadelphia against the 76ers, who bested the Los Angeles Clippers last time out at home.