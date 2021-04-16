Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade New Part-Owner of Utah Jazz

NBA legend and three-time champion Dwyane Wade is now a part-owner of the Utah Jazz, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He will join Ryan Smith, the majority owner, who according to Forbes, bought the Jazz for nearly $1.7 billion in October.

Woj reports that Wade "plans" take an active role in the franchise, which currently sits atop the Western Conference with the NBA's best record of 41-14.

Wade is most notable for his time in Miami with the Heat, where he played for most of his career. In 2004, he won an NBA championship with fellow All-Star Shaquille O'Neal, and in 2012 and 2013, he won back-to-back titles with his good friends LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Towards the tail end of his career, he spent one season with the Chicago Bulls and half a season reunited with James in Cleveland. However, the fit outside of Miami never felt right.

He is considered the most outstanding athlete to ever play in Miami, right on par with former Dolphins quarterback and football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Many NBA fans will again need some time to get used to Wade representing another franchise not named the Miami Heat.

The Pacers play the Jazz in Utah on Friday.

