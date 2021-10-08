Check Out What Former Pacers Player Tweeted After Sumner Was Traded

    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA Trade News: Check Out What This Player Tweeted After Edmond Sumner Was Traded To The Brooklyn Nets
    Publish date:

    NBA Trade News: Check Out What This Player Tweeted After Edmond Sumner Was Traded To The Brooklyn Nets

    Glen Robinson III sent out a Tweet after Edmond Sumner was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Brooklyn Nets. Robinson III has played for the Timberwolves, 76ers, Pacers, Pistons, Warriors And Kings.
    Author:

    Glen Robinson III sent out a Tweet on Thursday after news came out that his former Indiana Pacers teammate was traded by the Pacers to the Brooklyn Nets. 

    The Tweet from Robinson III can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Tweet said: "Upset to see the news about my brother @EdmondSumner he’s been a real one since he came to Indiana. @Pacers fans always support and recognize the work, good ones do on & off the court. You will be missed bro! #Indeed"

    Sumner respond to his Tweet and the response can be seen in a quote Tweet that is embedded below from Sumner's Twitter account. 

    The Pacers and Nets both announced the trade on Twitter on Wednesday evening, and the Tweets from both teams can be seen embedded below from their respective Twitter accounts. 

    Sumner had spent his entire four-year NBA career in Indiana, and the 25 year old has career averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. 

    Robinson III played for the Pacers for three seasons (2015-18). 

    He and Sumner were teammates during the 2017-18 season, which was Sumner's rookie season in Indiana, and Robinson III was in his final season with the Pacers. 

    Over the course of his seven-year career Robinson III has played for the Timberwolves, 76ers, Pacers, Pistons, Warriors And Kings.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the trade was going to happen on Tuesday evening, and he also added that the Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury (see Tweet below). 

    USATSI_15745146_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Former Pacers Player Tweeted After Sumner Was Traded

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16909382_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Drama: Want To Live In Ben Simmons' Philadelphia Condo? For $3 Million You Can

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11739477_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15426045_168388303_lowres
    News

    Is Pacers' LeVert The Best Bargain In The NBA?

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15745146_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Sumner Tweeted After The Pacers Traded Him

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Pacers Rookie Duarte Should Have Been Drafted By The Warriors

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers-Knicks: Check Out What Kemba Walker Put On His IG Story After The Knicks Beat The Pacers

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15987063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After Edmond Sumner Got Traded To The Brooklyn Nets

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16105759_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Check Out The Photos The Indiana Pacers Posted On Instagram On Thursday

    14 hours ago