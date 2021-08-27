Would Pacers' Jeremy Lamb Even Make Sense On The Lakers?

August 27, 2021
Possible Trade? But Does This Player Fit With LeBron James And Russell Westbrook On The Los Angeles Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers, according to J. Michael of the IndyStar. Lamb spent three years playing with Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City. Would Lamb fit with LeBron James and Westbrook on the Lakers?
According to J. Michael in the IndyStar, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are interested in trading for Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers. 

The article can be read in the hyperlink above, and Michael's Tweet with the article can be seen embedded in a post below. 

Michael also reports that Lamb will likely start the season with the Pacers and have to show he is healthy before a team offers a good trade package. 

How would Lamb fit on the Lakers with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook?

For starters, Lamb played the first three years of his career in Oklahoma City on the Thunder with Westbrook from 2012-15. 

In 2019, he had glowing things to say about his old teammate. 

While Lamb was solid on the Thunder, he did not make a big leap into being the player he is today until he got to Charlotte and played with the Hornets from 2015-19. 

During his nine year NBA career he has averages of 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. 

He shoots a career 44.4% FG and 34.4% from the three-point range. 

That being said, in 36 games last season he was an outstanding shooter form behind the arc (40%). 

Westbrook and James both thrive when shooters are around them, and there are already questions about how Westbrook will fit with the Lakers. 

The key is having sharpshooters to surround Westbrook and James (two of the best drivers to the basket in the entire NBA). 

Lamb could be an excellent fit playing with those two superstars, but he could also be a disaster. 

The question will be, which version of Lamb would show up?

In 2018 on the Hornets (off the bench), he averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 37% from the three-point range. 

That version of Lamb would be an excellent fit with James and Westbrook. 

On the contrary, the season before that (2017), he averaged 9.7 points per game and shot just 28.1% from the three-point range. 

That would not be a good fit next to James and Westbrook. 

In the end, if the Lakers were to make a trade for a healthy Lamb, and he was able to be a knockdown shooter off the bench, he would be the perfect complement to their offense, and he has a history with Westbrook. 

Opinion: The Lakers should pull the trigger.

