Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
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Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, MSG Sportsnet
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 880 AM (New York)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-52) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Knicks winning two of the first three.
The Pacers are 97-103 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 64-37 in home games and 33-66 in road games. The Knicks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Aaron Nesmith
C Ivica Zubac
F Jalen Slawson
F Jarace Walker
KNICKS
G Jalen Brunson
G Mikal Bridges
C Karl-Anthony Towns
F Josh Hart
F OG Anunoby
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Knee
Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf
Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle
Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle
T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring
Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot
Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf
Micah Potter: Questionable - Triceps
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Ethan Thompson: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)
KNICKS
Jalen Brunson: Questionable - Ankle/Neck
Miles McBride: Available - Core
Dillon Jones: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)
Trey Jamison: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Kevin McCullar Jr.: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-115), Bucks -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Pacers +270, Bucks -340
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -105, under -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: "They did a good job of packing the paint. I'd have to look at the whole thing. We were really much more focused on trying to keep our paint clogged up with Giannis and at times, we had good stretches, other times, the guy's just incredible at what he can do? There were some very good stretches, particularly in the first for us to look at and there are some things we got to clean up."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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