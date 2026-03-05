Mathurin’s Revenge Game? Former Pacer Dominates Indiana

On Wednesday night in Inglewood, California, Bennedict Mathurin took the floor against the Indiana Pacers for the first time since being traded earlier this season.

“He’s a scorer and he gets to the free-throw line. And we know those things.” Rick Carlisle

That’s what Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters at practice Tuesday before the team departed for California to begin its four-game road trip.

Mathurin quickly showed exactly what Carlisle meant.

In true Mathurin fashion, he opened the game with a strong drive to the rim, finishing a layup through contact. Next, he drove to the rim and was fouled, converting both free throws. Moments later, he attacked the basket again for another score at the rim.

Knowing the scouting report is one thing. Stopping it is another.

Clippers Bennedict Mathurin 23 PTS (8-11 FG, 82% TS), 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, team-high +32 (+/-) in 22 minutes vs. Pacers https://t.co/fKMAk9GPW1 pic.twitter.com/uNu1uJn7Oz — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) March 5, 2026

Mathurin repeatedly took advantage of Indiana’s defense, finishing with 23 points in just 22 minutes. He was highly efficient, shooting 8-of-11 from the field while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Defensively, he added a block and a steal and finished with a game-high +32 in the plus-minus column.

There was clearly added emotion for Mathurin in this matchup.

He was the Pacers’ highest draft pick since Rik Smits in 1988, and when Indiana selected him, the belief was that he and Tyrese Haliburton could help lead the franchise back to prominence.

Dec 31, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) celebrates a made shot with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

But the partnership ultimately didn’t develop the way many expected.

Mathurin’s scoring-heavy style sometimes clashed with the Pacers’ offensive flow built around Haliburton’s playmaking. That doesn’t mean the two never found success together — there were stretches when they thrived on the floor at the same time — but the roster eventually evolved with players who fit more seamlessly alongside Haliburton.

That shift limited Mathurin’s path toward becoming the franchise’s long-term No. 2 option.

Now, Mathurin finds himself with a team that fully believes in his scoring ability.

Despite some shooting struggles since the trade, the Clippers have seen the impact he can bring. In nine games with Los Angeles, Mathurin is averaging a career-high 19.2 points per game while shooting 43% from the field and 85.1% from the free-throw line. He is also averaging 7.4 free-throw attempts, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game — all career highs.

Dec 9, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) and head coach Rick Carlisle talk in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

His three-point shooting has dipped to 18.8%, but his overall offensive production has remained strong.

That’s why Carlisle still speaks highly of his former player.

“He’s an NBA scorer. How many times do I need to say it? He came out of the womb with 20 points. That’s a compliment. That’s how easily he scores. They’ve got another Kawhi Leonard-type scorer. It’s a great 1-2 punch for them.” Rick Carlisle Postgame

That is high praise from Carlisle, who said he developed a close relationship with Mathurin during his time in Indiana.

Mathurin has always possessed a natural scoring instinct and the ability to generate offense in a variety of ways. His fit in Los Angeles appears to be trending in the right direction, positioning him to become an important piece for the franchise moving forward.

After the game, Mathurin was asked by Tony East of Forbes how he felt when he learned he had been traded.

“You want the PR answer or the real answer?” Mathurin said. “It was tough. It was tough for sure. I’ve been in Indy for three and a half years, so everything I know is based off Indy — the lifestyle off the court, on the court. But it’s been good. It was definitely worth it. The change in scenery, the change in organization. I’m super grateful to be part of both — two great parties. It’s been fun out here so far. My teammates have embraced me a lot, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

While many would probably be curious to hear the non-PR version of that answer, Mathurin has learned to be cautious with his public comments. During the 2022 NBA Draft process, he drew national attention after saying LeBron James would have to prove he was better than him.

He also saw how quickly narratives can shift when players speak too candidly — something Pacers fans recently witnessed with Myles Turner’s departure from Indiana.

Mathurin’s performance against the Pacers served as a reminder of the talent Indiana once hoped would anchor its future.

After the game, he shared embraces with several former teammates and coaches, showing respect for the organization that drafted him.

Indiana will certainly miss what Mathurin brought to the roster. But the Pacers ultimately made the move to solidify their long-term answer at center.

Early signs suggest the deal could end up benefiting both franchises — and all four players involved.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.