Why the Pacers Still Believe the Ivica Zubac Trade Was Worth the Risk

From the day Kevin Pritchard took over as President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers, he has been tasked with navigating difficult situations and finding ways to turn them into positives.

From Paul George requesting a trade shortly after Pritchard replaced Larry Bird in the front office, to Tyrese Haliburton tearing his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, many of the franchise’s most painful moments have been completely outside of Pritchard’s control. But this situation was different. This one came down to a decision the front office willingly made.

Pritchard ultimately had the final say on what Indiana was willing to include in the blockbuster trade that landed them Ivica Zubac, and that meant accepting the very real possibility that the Pacers’ 2026 top-four protected first-round pick could eventually convey to the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was a difficult decision and one of the reasons the deal took until the final hour of the NBA trade deadline to get completed. Pritchard told reporters following the NBA Draft Lottery that Indiana attempted to negotiate stronger protections on the pick, but Los Angeles remained firm: there would be no deal unless the protections stopped at top four.

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At that point, the leverage belonged to the Clippers. If Indiana truly wanted Zubac, it was going to cost them.

And while the outcome of Sunday’s lottery brought frustration and disappointment, this is still a move Pritchard and his front office would likely make 100 out of 100 times.

The Pacers are operating in win-now mode, and according to Pritchard, addressing the hole at center became the organization’s top priority. That made the steep price worth paying if it meant giving this core another legitimate opportunity to compete for a championship.

Nov 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Losing the draft pick now places even more pressure on the front office to maximize the current championship window built around Pascal Siakam and Haliburton. Indiana no longer has the luxury of potentially adding a top-four talent who could grow into the next franchise cornerstone once the Siakam era eventually winds down.

Still, Pritchard, Chad Buchanan, and Ted Wu have earned the benefit of the doubt. They have constructed a roster capable of competing with the NBA’s elite, and the organization’s ultimate goal remains unchanged: bringing a championship to Indiana.

Kevin Pritchard Press Conference after the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery | Pacers.com

Pacers fans owe it to this front office to let the next few seasons play out before rushing to judge the outcome of this move. Winning at the highest level in today’s NBA is incredibly difficult, but this team has already proven it belongs in that conversation.

Now the focus shifts toward the offseason, where the Pacers must decide whether to continue applying the same aggressive mindset they showed at the trade deadline in order to build the strongest roster possible around their current core.

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