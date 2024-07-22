3 New Orleans Pelicans Standouts From NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024
The New Orleans Pelicans are certainly happy that the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 games don’t officially count. They wrapped up their offseason exhibition season over the weekend with a 91-82 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
The Pelicans were one of three teams, along with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, to go winless this summer. If there are any positives to pull from the overall team performance, at least New Orleans was competitive each time out; only one of the losses came by double-digits.
Despite the lack of overall team success, there were still some bright spots for the team. During NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 play, you want to see development from the young players on the team.
For the Pelicans, a few players certainly achieved that goal. Here are three of the team’s standout performers from the last week-plus in Las Vegas.
Jordan Ford
Coming into the NBA 2K25 Summer League, many people would have predicted New Orleans’ leading scorer would be Jordan Hawkins. Those people would have been incorrect, as it was Jordan Ford who led the way.
Ford scored an efficient 15 points per game. He made 53.7 percent of his shots overall and an impressive 44 percent from long-range. The St. Mary’s product also made all six of his free throw attempts.
In addition to the scoring numbers, Ford showcased his playmaking and floor general skills with a team-high 3.6 assists per game. After having a cup of coffee with the Sacramento Kings as a rookie last season, Ford should be on teams’ radars as an end-of-the-bench guard if the Pelicans don’t keep him.
Jordan Hall
Not every player will have the ball in their hands, putting up points and creating highlights. It is the fastest way to being noticed, but teams also take notice of the players who are willing to do the dirty work.
In Las Vegas, Jordan Hall would certainly qualify as the latter. He was eighth on the team with 6.5 points per game, but he made his presence known with his defensive impact.
In four games he had an impressive 100.5 defensive rating. He recorded 10 STOCKS (six steals and four blocks).
When he did get the chance to score, Hall made the most of the opportunity. He knocked down 6-of-11 3-point attempts, showcasing some 3-and-D ability.
Yves Missi
A lot of eyes were on Yves Missi coming into the 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League. New Orleans selected him in the first round, No. 21 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Baylor.
A raw prospect, Missi turned only 21 years old in May. Despite his lack of high-level basketball reps, it is easy to see why so many NBA teams were high on his potential.
There is some work to do when it comes to his offense, as he had an effective field goal percentage of only 46.2 percent and a below-average offensive rating of 97.7. His athleticism and potential impact defensively were on full display.
In only 21.7 minutes per game, Missi recorded 1.8 blocks. The tools are there to become a contributor as a rookie with his rim protection. He will fit into the Pelicans’ plans with a new-look rotation in the middle with Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. both no longer on the team.