Former NBA Great Impressed With New Orleans Pelicans Star This Summer
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made waves on social media last week after photos revealed a much slimmer star this summer. Reports are the former No. 1 overall pick for the Pelicans is down to 281 this summer, 4 pounds less than his playing weight at Duke. The goal is for Williamson to be at 272 for the start of the season.
Many took notice of his body transformation, including former NBA great Kevin Garnett. He spoke about Williamson's slim figure in a recent episode of The Ticket and the Truth with his former teammate Paul Pierce.
"I'm seeing pictures of Zion, Lord. He looks like he's back in high school—he looks 185,” the Hall of Fame power forward told Paul Pierce. “Shout out to Zion, you’re working, young man. That’s what's up. I hope you have a great year.”
Garnett is a former prodigy himself after skipping college and going straight to the pros from high school. The 'Big Ticket', as he was referred to throughout his career, is an NBA champion, 15-time All-Star, and a member of the All-NBA 75 Anniversary Team.
Williamson could only dream of having a career like that, as injuries have derailed the first five years of his NBA career. A knee injury limited him to 24 games in his rookie year. He missed the entire 2021-2022 season with a foot injury, followed by a hamstring injury the next season that limited him to just 29 games.
Last season was Williamson's healthiest of his career, starting a career-high 70 games. The injury bug bit him again at the most inopportune time for the Pelicans, with the star forward injuring himself during a Play-In Tournament loss to the Los Angles Lakers. Williamson missed the playoffs again and has not played in a playoff game in his entire career.
Garnett's co-host Paul Pierce also hopes for good health for the Pelicans star this season.
“He got hurt that one game in the play-in, huh? Yeah, he was turning it up every time, man. I just hope he can stay healthy,” Pierce stated.
New Orleans hopes the same thing and they believe they can compete with a healthy Williamson dominating the interior. The team went and traded for versatile guard Dejounte Murray this offseason to add to an already talented group that includes Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones.
Under head coach Willie Green's direction, the Pelicans have increased their win total in the last three seasons and made the playoffs twice in that time frame. The next step is for the team to advance in the playoffs and compete for an NBA title. New Orleans is just one of five franchises that have never made an appearance in the NBA Finals.