Former New Orleans Pelicans Star Could End Up Traded to Lakers
The New Orleans Pelicans ended up losing starting center Jonas Valanciunas this offseason. He wound up joining the Washington Wizards, leaving a major vacancy at the position for the Pelicans.
While he's set to begin the 2024-25 NBA season on the Wizards, there are rumblings that Valanciunas may not finish his first year with the team still in Washington.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst has suggested that Valanciunas could switch teams again this season. He believes that the talented center could end up finding his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I wouldn't rule out Jonas Valanciunas eventually ending up a Laker this year. That's all I'm gonna say."
Valanciunas would be an excellent fit for the Lakers. They could use more talent in the front-court and he would bring exactly what L.A. needs.
During the 2023-24 season with New Orleans, Valanciunas put up good numbers once again. He ended up averaging 12.2 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 blocks. He shot 55.9 percent from the floor overall and shot 78.5 percent from the free-throw line.
At 32 years old, Valanciunas is still playing in his prime. He's more than capable of being a piece that could push a fringe contender over the top to being a legitimate NBA Finals contender.
Following the departure of Valanciunas, the Pelicans are in a rough spot at center. Yves Missi is the current projected starter with Daniel Theis as his primary backup.
New Orleans is still in the market of making a big move. Brandon Ingram is still on the roster, which doesn't appear likely to be the case when the regular season rolls around if the two parties have anything to say about it. Both sides would prefer to find a trade.
Perhaps the Pelicans could find a new starting center in an Ingram trade. A couple of names that have been mentioned as potential targets are Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton. Those two players would offer an immediate upgrade at center.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Windhorst ends up being right. Valanciunas being traded to the Lakers in the middle of the season would be surprising, but it's certainly something to be on the lookout for as the trade deadline draws nearer this season.