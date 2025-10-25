NBA Referees Admit Multiple Missed Calls in Spurs vs Pelicans
Unfortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, who are looking to change the culture of the struggling franchise, they have started their 2025-26 campaign with two consecutive losses. However, they have lost both games by an average of only five points, including their most recent loss against the San Antonio Spurs in overtime.
On the bright side, Pelicans star Zion Williamson is already off to a hot start, averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through two games, but of course, the team wants his great performances to translate to wins.
In Friday's loss to the Spurs, the Pelicans did have a chance to come out with a win, though a crucial officiating mistake cost them an extra opportunity.
NBA admits costly incorrect call
After sending the game into overtime, the Spurs dominated the extra period, taking as much as an eight-point lead. However, the Pelicans quickly clawed their way back. With just three seconds remaining, rookie guard Jeremiah Fears found an easy look at the rim to cut the lead to two.
Then, the Spurs inbounded the ball to Harrison Barnes, but Jordan Poole was able to come around and smack the ball off his leg and out of bounds. Instead of it being the Pelicans' ball, down by two with just about two seconds left, the officials called a foul on Poole to send Barnes to the free-throw line, effectively ending the game.
In the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, they admitted that it should not have been called a foul on Poole.
"Poole (NOP) makes clean contact with the ball and dislodges it away from Barnes (SAS) prior to incidental contact occurring with Barnes' wrist thereafter," the NBA commented on the "incorrect call."
Barnes knocked down both free throws to extend San Antonio's lead to four with 1.9 seconds left, and the Spurs ultimately walked out of New Orleans with a win.
Of course, it is fun to play the "what if" game, but the Pelicans had plenty of other opportunities to beat the Spurs that did not fall on the referee's shoulders.
Another missed call goes in San Antonio's favor
This was not the only incorrect call in Friday's overtime period, as there was another officiating mistake that actually went in the Spurs' favor.
With about 1:21 left in overtime, the officials missed a clear travel on Poole. The new Pelicans guard switched pivot feet before taking a dribble, and the possession ultimately ended in a New Orleans bucket to cut the lead down to six.
"Poole (NOP) switches his pivot before his dribble," the NBA said regarding the "incorrect no-call."
These Last Two Minute Reports always seem to give the losing team an opportunity to imagine what could have changed if the calls had gone in their favor, but it is impossible to say the outcome of Friday's game would have been different if the officials had made no mistakes.
The Pelicans now have to move on to prepare for their matchup with the Boston Celtics on Monday, while the Spurs will face the Brooklyn Nets in their next outing.