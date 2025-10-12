Pelicans Scoop

NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes Feelings Clear on Playing With Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is committed to New Orleans.

Zion Williamson is looking for a big year with the Pelicans.

The six-season veteran has seen his potential battered by injuries throughout his career, but going into this regular season expecting to be healthy will be huge for Williamson, and he will be gunning for the playoffs with the New Orleans Pelicans after a 2024-25 season that ended in disappointment for the injury-riddled team.

Given Williamson's massive potential and the Pelicans' recent struggles, he has been proposed as a potential trade target recently. However, Williamson has made his commitment to the team that drafted him first overall in 2019.

Williamson is Already Home

“It’s always a privilege to throw on an NBA jersey, to be a Pelican… This is home base. No matter what people say, this is home. This is the crib. I am looking forward to playing in front of these fans again,” Williamson said when asked about playing in front of Pelicans fans.

The Pelicans are shaping up for a resurgent season with a roster featuring a handful of fresh faces after several offseason moves. The addition of Jordan Poole has received the most attention, with many eager to see the combination of Williamson and Poole light up the scoreboard in New Orleans.

Williamson has a lot to prove this season to assert himself as the standout star that he has always been projected to be. The Pelicans have started the preseason well, winning both games against their Australian opponents, and will soon face off against the Houston Rockets for their first preseason test against an NBA opponent.

A Big Season Loading

Williamson is slated for a big year this season and is projected for 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.0 assist per game, according to Basketball Reference. These would all be career highs for Williamson and a fully healthy season is the biggest key for him to maintain the elite-level play he's capable of.

However, if Williamson's season shapes up, he is determined to do it all in a Pelicans jersey. Williamson has made his home in New Orleans and is one of the city's biggest stars in sports as a whole. As frustrating as his career setbacks have been for both him and his team, the fact that New Orleans has stood by his side through it all is more than enough reason for Williamson to want to do the same.

It's a massive season for the Pelicans full of potential, and Williamson's journey will be one to watch.

