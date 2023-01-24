Pelicans, Stackwell Partner for HBCU Event

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans are teaming up with Stackwell, the digital investment platform designed to eliminate the racial wealth gap, to host a financial literacy event and reception at the Smoothie King Center on January 28.

This HBCU event is part of a series of community engagements hosted by the Pelicans and Stackwell in an effort to provide resources to empower the Black community to participate in investing and support generational wealth building.

The event will begin with a financial literacy seminar from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Concludes with a post-event happy hour meet & greet from 5:00 PM. – 6:00 PM.

Stackwell will allocate starter cash to 400 individual accounts for fans in the New Orleans area attending the game as the Pelicans take on the Washington Wizards. Each attendee at the pregame event will receive $25 credit on the Stackwell App to help start their investment journey. The Pelicans will also be giving away hats to all fans in the building as part of HBCU Night at the Smoothie King Center.

Objectives of the financial literacy seminar include: