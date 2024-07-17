This Trade Proposal Would Add Perfect Center for New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans' search for a starting center continues, as they don't have one on the current roster. They could get funky and put a non-center at the five, but that would bring issues, especially in the Western Conference with Nikola Jokic and others they'd have to deal with.
One could argue that an above-average center would put the Pelicans into the contender category. However, the chances of landing one don't seem too high. New Orleans needs a shooting center, or at least someone who can stretch the floor next to Zion Williamson.
Most of those players either aren't available or have other issues in their game.
There have been rumors that indicate their willingness to move Brandon Ingram, so perhaps that could help them land a shooting center. The question then becomes what team wants him and what could they get back in return.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that'd see Ingram moved for the perfect package.
His trade proposal would move Ingram to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith.
"The Pelicans solve their starting center dilemma with Turner, an ideal fit next to Zion Williamson given his three-point shooting ability. Nesmith is a talented defender on a good contract who hit 41.9 percent of his threes last season and would be an important part of New Orleans' rotation."
Turner would arguably be the best fit out of any center in the NBA.
Not only would he be a great addition next to Williamson due to hitting at a near 36.0 percent rate from three-point range on 4.2 attempts per game last year, but he is also an elite shot blocker who's finished top-nine in DPOY voting twice in his career.
The Pacers moving him would be questionable since he also perfectly fits their run-and-gun offense. However, after re-signing Pascal Siakam in the offseason, they might be willing to have the wing play the five full-time.
Turner is also entering the final year of his contract, so the chances of losing him for nothing are certainly there.
According to Swartz, Indiana was much better with Siakam at center than with him at power forward. They had a plus-12.9 net rating with him starting at the five, compared to a minus-3.5 net rating at power forward.
If the Pacers were interested in Ingram, this deal would make the most sense for the Pelicans. Losing Ingram would hurt, but the fit would be much better with Turner on the roster.