Dejounte Murray's Development in 1 Area Could Be a Big Swing Factor for Pelicans

With the NBA season about two months away, the New Orleans Pelicans begin preparation under new head coach Jamahl Mosley. One of his first tasks will be figuring out lineup rotations for a team that has a surplus of guards and wings.

An important piece of the puzzle is veteran guard Dejounte Murray, who will be playing his third season in New Orleans but, in some ways, is still learning to play with his teammates.

The Pelicans acquired Murray during the summer of 2024 after trading away Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., E.J. Liddell, and two first-round picks.

Excitement for his tenure in New Orleans was short-lived after the former All-Star guard fractured his left hand on opening night, causing him to miss several weeks of playing time. Murray returned in late November, only to rupture his Achilles tendon in January, missing the remainder of that season and most of last year.

"This is an environment I want to be in and I am excited to be in,"



Dejounte Murray on joining the #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/uGpZ8MMlvq — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 9, 2024

Pelicans Will Need Dejounte Murray's Steady Hand in the Clutch

Murray returned late last season and looked to be close to his old form on the basketball court. However, one area of improvement for him is in the turnover department.

Over the last two seasons, the Seattle native has averaged 3.4 turnovers per game, the most on the team during that stretch and one of the highest averages in the league. For context, because the number of games didn’t qualify him for the stat, if it did, he would have been tied for seventh in the NBA. However, over the last two years, his high turnover rate has hurt the Pelicans when he’s played.

One area of concern for the Pelicans over the last few years is their inability to close games. The year before New Orleans acquired Murray, the team had zero wins in games in which they trailed after three quarters. Last season, the Pelicans played in 42 clutch games, but their overall record was 12-30, largely because they couldn't control the basketball.

During the last five minutes of regulation or overtime, the Pelicans' turnover percentage was nearly 15%. Yes, some of this took place while Murray was recovering from his injury, but his 3.4 turnovers per game over the last two seasons paint a picture in the wrong direction.

Before he arrived in New Orleans, his highest turnover average was 2.6 in his final year with the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is a high-usage player whose usage rate was a tick above 29% last season. It makes sense that with the ball in your hands more, the chances for turnovers increase, but Murray must do a better job protecting the basketball this season.

At 29 years old, he is one of the oldest players on the team, so leading the offense by example will build confidence in the younger guys and help the team get better looks, especially in late-game situations.

first bucket of the game & the season for Dejounte Murray 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/I8lgZuiagp — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 25, 2026

The former first-round pick excels in the pick-and-roll and getting to his spot in the midrange. Turnovers are deadly in this area because it gives guards a full head of steam or an easy throw-ahead to their basket for dunks and layups.

One positive is that Murray will continue his offseason fully healthy in preparation for the upcoming year. The demand and grueling nature of his rehab from his devastating injury are now behind him, and he can focus on building real court chemistry with his teammates.

Murray's name has come up in several trade rumors because of his $32 million salary this season, but the Pelicans seem content to keep the talented guard for now to help lead their offense.

This upcoming season is an important one for the veteran guard. If he can return to his efficient play prior to his arrival with the Pelicans, then New Orleans can have a better chance of winning close games and exceeding expectations.