3 Pelicans Who Need to Be on the Trade Block in the Offseason

New Orleans Pelicans fans are already looking ahead to next season. The Pels have been playing better in recent weeks, going 11-9 in their last 20 games, but this is already a lost campaign. What matters more is setting the franchise up for next season and beyond. Regardless of how the rest of this season goes, Joe Dumars & Co. have to make some difficult decisions in the offseason. And that means a few key players need to be made available on the trade market.

Zion Williamson

For all intents and purposes, Williamson exceeded all expectations this season. The star power forward was healthy, explosive, and productive, even breaking his record of most consecutive games played. He even recently reiterated his desire to stay in New Orleans.

Yet, both sides have to come to terms with reality. The Pelicans are nowhere near being a relevant, competitive team. Williamson has yet to appear in a playoff game, and that is unlikely to change over the next season or two if he is to stay in New Orleans. A fresh start could be good for both sides. Williamson could rehabilitate his reputation in greener pastures, and the Pelicans could restock their asset coffers.

The Pelicans have already made the decision to build around Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. They need to stick with that plan and build a team that makes sense around those two. Williamson is a uniquely poor fit next to Queen. The quicker the Pelicans move on from him, the sooner they can start building a sustainable winner.

Herb Jones

Jones has been a very impactful player for the Pelicans this season. They were 18-25 in the games Jones played in and only 3-20 when he wasn't available, highlighting his importance to the team. His perimeter defense and versatility are very valuable in a league that plays with more pace, intensity, and athleticism than ever.

At the same time, his skill set is somewhat wasted on the Pelicans. Jones is a better fit on playoff teams, guarding the opposing team's best players. Plus, he is under contract for three more seasons after this year on a team-friendly deal. Making only $14.9 million for next season, Jones will have plenty of suitors among contenders looking for three-and-D wings.

There may not be a better time to trade the 27-year-old forward for the Pelicans. Jones is in the midst of his least efficient campaign, shooting 38.2% from the field and 28.7% from three. He also missed significant time for the second straight season. His annual salary jumps up to $20.8 million in the 2027-28 season. If his downward offensive trajectory continues, he may have less trade value next season. Therefore, it would be wise for the Pelicans to strike now and get some draft capital back.

Jordan Poole

The Pelicans may put Poole on the trade block all they want, but the interest will likely not be there. Poole has been out of the rotation for one of the worst teams in the league for most of the season, and he is owed $34 million next season.

The fact that Poole's contract is expiring after next season could make it more palatable for some teams. They could be willing to offload their own negative assets to acquire Poole's expiring salary. But it's hard to imagine any team making an effort to add Poole for his on-court contributions.

Despite the Pelicans' desperate need for better guard play, Poole wasn't able to provide them with enough veteran competence. He is firmly behind Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears in the depth chart, and considering that they are both likely to be in New Orleans next season, there will not be a place for Poole in the rotation. Whether a trade will materialize or if the Pelicans need to come to a buyout agreement with the 26-year-old combo guard, however, remains to be seen.