A Big Zion Williamson Change Is Paying Dividends for Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are headed for a second straight losing season, missing the playoffs again in as many years. While the last handful of games of the year seem meaningless, New Orleans has used them to try to build some positive momentum heading into next year. The Pelicans have won five of their last seven games overall and seven straight home games. One constant during this recent resurgence has been the play of Zion Williamson, but not for his usual dominance that fans have been accustomed to.

Williamson is averaging 21 points over the last five games, shooting an impressive 71% from the field, including four straight games at least 70%. He’s missed a total of six shots over the last three games. What’s been most encouraging is that the former No. 1 overall pick is doing so on very little usage, at only about 22.6% this month. For some perspective, Williamson’s usage rate was 35.2% last season, the highest of his career, but he also had the lowest field goal percentage (56.7%) since joining the league in 2019. This new formula of fewer shots but greater efficiency has done wonders for the Pelicans offensively.

Zion Williamson's 17th career game with at least 25 PTS on 80% FG or better



27 PTS (11/13 FG)

4 REB pic.twitter.com/jNauI5ky83 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 17, 2026

Zion Williamson Is Doing More With Less for the Pelicans

Over the past eight games, New Orleans has been in the top six in offensive rating, points per game, net rating, field goal percentage, and true shooting percentage. Williamson does nearly all his damage in the restricted area, with about 93% of all his shots coming from the paint. Defenses know where the two-time All-Star will shoot the ball, but they still can’t stop it. This is indicative of his nearly unstoppable force towards the basket, but Williamson has also expanded his game, moving without the basketball.

Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray recently returned from a gruesome ruptured Achilles tendon injury he suffered last year. With that duo on the floor together, the New Orleans offense has been humming.

According to Databallr, when both players are on the court, the team’s net rating is +13.3, one of the highest amongst any duo starters on the team. Murray has returned and looked almost like his pre-injury self, averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds so far this season. Williamson has benefited from not having to have the ball in his hands most of the time, instead focusing on getting to his spots on the floor, cutting, and being devastating in the pick-and-roll.

A major key to his resurgence this season is his health and availability. Williamson has played in 54 games this season, which is the third-most of his career, and he’s on pace to play the second-most of his career.

Zion and-one on the roll pic.twitter.com/H2CMJoNCZH — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 20, 2026

The former Duke standout recently appeared on ESPN to discuss his health this year and the journey to getting back into optimal shape. “The part that would get at me the most is people saying I didn’t care. I care a lot,” Williamson told ESPN host Malika Andrews. He continued, “How much my critics hate it, I hate it more than them. I don’t want to be on the sideline, I want to be on the court.” This was evident earlier in the season when the star forward was diagnosed with a right hip adductor sprain and was thought to be out for weeks. Williamson returned to the court early and then played 33 straight games, the most consecutive games of his career.

New Orleans will finish an overall disappointing season with some hope from their recent play. Williamson is doing his part by being available and efficient, helping his team string together victories. Less is more from the Pelicans star, and this could unlock the blueprint for team success next season and beyond.